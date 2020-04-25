MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Masaba Gupta Shares Slow Motion Video Of Kareena And The Internet Can't Keep Calm

Masaba Gupta Shares Slow Motion Video Of Kareena And The Internet Can't Keep Calm

Masaba Gupta posted a video of Kareena Kapoor turning in slow motion and wearing her creation on Instagram.

Share this:

Renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta has shared a slow motion video of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the clip, Bebo is wearing an outfit designed by Masaba.

Sharing the video, Masaba wrote, “Stay at home. Slow it down. Make it glam. @kareenakapoorkhan in @houseofmasaba • Homestyle! #kareenakapoorkhan #masaba"



In the clip, Kareena is wearing is a full length checkered single piece that has two strings attached around the neck. From the looks of it, one can assume that the video has been recorded in a living room. The clip till now has crossed over 89 thousand views and has her fans commenting on how gorgeous she looks, and how beautiful the outfit is.

Meanwhile, Kareena, who is quite a regular on the photo-sharing platform, has recently shared a post which featured her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan. In the images, the couple can be seen chilling in an outdoor park or garden. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor is wearing a light green round neck t-shirt with navy blue lowers while Kareena sports a light pink dress. The actor captioned the post as, “Fall i̶n̶ ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶ asleep… #Mess"








View this post on Instagram


Fall i̶n̶ ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶ asleep... #Mess 😝

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Lal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood hit film Forest Grump. Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Takth.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres