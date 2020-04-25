Masaba Gupta Shares Slow Motion Video Of Kareena And The Internet Can't Keep Calm

Renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta has shared a slow motion video of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the clip, Bebo is wearing an outfit designed by Masaba.

Sharing the video, Masaba wrote, “Stay at home. Slow it down. Make it glam. @kareenakapoorkhan in @houseofmasaba • Homestyle! #kareenakapoorkhan #masaba"

In the clip, Kareena is wearing is a full length checkered single piece that has two strings attached around the neck. From the looks of it, one can assume that the video has been recorded in a living room. The clip till now has crossed over 89 thousand views and has her fans commenting on how gorgeous she looks, and how beautiful the outfit is.

Meanwhile, Kareena, who is quite a regular on the photo-sharing platform, has recently shared a post which featured her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan. In the images, the couple can be seen chilling in an outdoor park or garden. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor is wearing a light green round neck t-shirt with navy blue lowers while Kareena sports a light pink dress. The actor captioned the post as, “Fall i̶n̶ ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶ asleep… #Mess"

Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Lal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood hit film Forest Grump. Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Takth.

