Masaba Gupta married actor Satyadeep Misra last week. The couple dated for quite some time before getting hitched in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of family and a handful of friends. Days after her wedding, Masaba took to social media to pen down special notes for her family members. She first posted a picture of her mother Neena Gupta on Instagram Stories and wrote, “The sweetest thing. Thanks for raising me to be a lioness."

Masaba quoted Al Pacino’s evergreen line “The eyes, chico. They never lie" from the film Scarface for her dad and cricketing legend Viv Richards. She referred to him as a “fierce father and a gentle giant.” “I’m so glad I got not just your nose but also your shoulders to take on the world just like you did and emerge a fighter,” she added.

Masaba Gupta also posted a picture of Neena Gupta’s husband Vivek Mehra and had only kind words for her father. The actress-director wrote, “The gentle entrepreneur in me that you see is all courtesy this man. The kind brain and the most giving heart."

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of Neena Gupta and Viv Richard, who were a couple back in the eighties. While Viv Richards is married to Miriam, Neena Gupta tied the knot with chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008.

Masaba Gupta shared a loved-up post to announce her marriage with Satyadeep Misra earlier this month. Alongside a bunch of adorable pictures, she had written, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Masaba Gupta was last seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba 2, which also starred her mother Neena Gupta.

