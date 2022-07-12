Masaba Gupta to Design Mom-to-Be Sonam Kapoor's Bohemian Baby Shower: Report

Sonam Kapoor seems to be thoroughly enjoying the current phase of her life. All set to embrace parenthood with her husband businessman Anand Ahuja, Sonam couldn’t look happier. The yet-to-be-parents had announced that they were pregnant in March earlier this year via a social media post. Now, a recent report in Pinkvilla confirms that Sonam’s best friend and designer Masaba Gupta will be designing the boho-themed baby shower. The friends who have known each other since childhood, share a great bond together.

The duo is also one of the most famous BFFs in B-town. A star-studded affair, Sonam’s baby shower will be attended by her family members Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah. Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Natasha Dalal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, Masaba Gupta, and Rani Mukherji will also be reportedly attending for the function.

The baby shower will take place at Sonam’s ‘maasi’ Kavita Singh’s bungalow Rockdale at Bandra in Mumbai. This is the same place Sonam and Anand tied the knot back in 2018.

Sonam has meanwhile also had a baby shower in London. She shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it “It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I’m so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way.”

Sonam and Anand are expecting their first child very soon.

