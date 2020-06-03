Masaba Gupta's Rumoured Boyfriend Satyadeep Misra Shares Glimpses of Her ‘Work from Home’ Routine

Renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta is currently isolating with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra in Goa.







Satyadeep, who was last seen in the web show Illegal, has been regularly sharing photos of Masaba in which she can usually be seen working.







Taking to Instagram stories, the actor had shared a picture of Masaba in which she can be seen wearing a white colour bath robe while sitting on the bed and working. He captioned the photo as “Zoom out….. pre launch focus”.









In another story, he shared a photo of the products that were soon to be launched. Captioning the snap he said “#WorkFromHome is happening”







It must be noted that both Satyadeep and Masaba have separated from their respective partners.







The actor was married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari, but the duo parted ways in the year 2013. Masaba, on the other hand, was married to Madhu Mantena, but got divorced in September 2019.







As per a report published in the Mumbai Mirror, the alleged couple had gone to Goa for a weekend getaway. However, it was during that time the lockdown was announced and so they decided to stay there.







