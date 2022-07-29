Masaba Masaba: Barkha Singh Heaps Praises On Co-Star Masaba, Calls Her 'Cool and Sweet'

Season two of the biographical series Masaba Masaba is here and is getting a positive response from the audience. Apart from Masaba Gupta, the show also stars Neena Gupta and Barkha Singh among others in key roles. Recently, Barkha talked about her chemistry and experience of working with Masaba Gupta and shared that the latter is a ‘cool, chill and sweet’ person. She also heaped praises on Masaba and further tagged her as somebody who is an ‘old best friend forever.

“I think Masaba is a very cool, chill and sweet person, and there have been times when I have met Masaba off-screen to discuss other projects. Even then it has been a breath of fresh air talking to her. Whenever I talk to her I feel like she’s an old BFF, she is very nice!” Barkha Singh said.

