Masaba Masaba Trailer: Designer Masaba Gupta Turns Actress for Fiction Web Series on Her Own Life

An unconventional life, famous mother, juggling her fashion label, complicated matters of the heart, even an unusual name - Masaba Gupta has been juggling all of this. She is now appearing in a fiction series inspired by her life story, which gives you a sneak peek into the contrasting lives she lives.

Titled Masaba Masaba, the Netflix show is a celebration of her life, successes and failures alike, packing in a ton of fun, laughter and tongue-in-cheek humour that is synonymous with her and her mother, Neena Gupta.

Starring Masaba and Neena in lead roles, and as themselves, the series also presents an ensemble cast including Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. It is also peppered with surprise acts from celebrities like Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Pooja Bedi, Gajraj Rao, amongst others.

The trailer shows the designer Masaba Gupta going about her life, but not in a documentary style. It has been packaged as a fiction show with dramatic dialogues and background music.

At the launch of the trailer, producer Ashvini Yardi (Viniyard Films), said, “As the producer and creator of this series, I am genuinely excited to bring this first-of-a-kind concept for viewers. Masaba and Neenaji are inspiring women with a story to tell. It is the perfect recipe of fun, wit, inspiration, and emotion, all rolled into one. This series gave us a chance to experiment with a new format of fiction which is based on the real-life moments of a celebrity. We are glad to have partnered with Netflix in bringing this story to a global audience.”

Co-writer and director Sonam Nair added, “Masaba and Neena Gupta are my kind of women -- confident, hardworking, sassy, and, most importantly, brave. We rarely see women in all their complexities on screen, and this was a chance to show them as they really are, including not just their strengths and achievements, but also their flaws, insecurities and messes. And to show that perhaps famous people are also just people after all. At the end of the day, they also stalk their exes, and suck in their stomachs before walking into a room, and lie to their bosses! I’m just waiting patiently (OK very impatiently) for the series to launch on Netflix!”

Masaba Masaba releases on Netflix this August 28, 2020.