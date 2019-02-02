LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Masand's Verdict on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga; Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Krish

Read on to know the major topics of discussion from the world of entertainment today.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Masand's Verdict on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga; Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Krish
Read on to know the major topics of discussion from the world of entertainment today.
Loading...
The weekend is here and so are new releases. Taking a different note this Friday, Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is out and it has brought the subject of homosexuality in the mainstream cinema. On the other hand, it seems like Kangana Ranaut and Krish Jagarlamudi are in no mood to spare each other.

What's more? Read on to know the major topics of discussion from the world of entertainment today.

Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla's film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which prides itself on being the first mainstream Hindi film to put same-sex love at the centre of the story is out there in theaters. Rajeev Masand of News18's gave 2.5/5 stars to the film and wrote, "It is a respectable directing debut from Dhar and a film with its heart in the right place. The writing ought to have been braver. That would’ve made this film something worth crowing about; a film as memorable as the one whose iconic romantic song inspired this title."

Read: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Movie Review: Sonam Kapoor-starrer Has Its Heart in the Right Place

Kangana Ranaut and Krish Jagarlamudi tiff over directing credits of Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi is still due and the two are mincing no words in their respective defence. While Krish is wondering who wants to work with the actress after their brawl, Kangana has a film suggestion for the director with his supporters Sonu Sood, Mishti Chakraborty and Apurva Asrani.

Read: Krish Should Cast Sonu As Villain, Mishti As Lead Star & Hire Apurva as Writer for His Next: Kangana

Despite all the allegations and accusations of credit stealing, Kangana Ranaut has Ankita Lokhande back just like Rani Laxmibai had the support of Jhalkaribai in the film. Having stood by the Manikarnika's lead actor-director, Ankita says that most of her scenes have been shot by Kangana, and she stands by Kangana amid all the brouhaha.

Read: Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Manikarnika Row, Says 'Most of My Scenes Have Been Shot by Kangana'

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada opened up about the rough phase she had in her life. Accusing senior leaders of attempting an acid attack on her, the former Lok Sabha MP recalls the time when her morphed pictures went viral on social media and she was contemplating suicide.

Read: Jaya Prada Reveals She Contemplated Suicide After Her Morphed Pictures with Amar Singh Went Viral
As Saturday calls out for a binge-watching session, check out our pick of the top titles streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and ZEE5 this week. For sci-fi adventurers, Amazon Prime has The Expanse while thriller enthusiasts can tune in into Zee5’s new original series Abhay.

Read: Streaming Now: A Week of Adventure With The Hobbit, Kunal Kemmu’s Digital Debut In Crime Thriller



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram