Masand's Verdict on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga; Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Krish

The weekend is here and so are new releases. Taking a different note this Friday, Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is out and it has brought the subject of homosexuality in the mainstream cinema. On the other hand, it seems like Kangana Ranaut and Krish Jagarlamudi are in no mood to spare each other.What's more? Read on to know the major topics of discussion from the world of entertainment today.Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla's film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which prides itself on being the first mainstream Hindi film to put same-sex love at the centre of the story is out there in theaters. Rajeev Masand of News18's gave 2.5/5 stars to the film and wrote, "It is a respectable directing debut from Dhar and a film with its heart in the right place. The writing ought to have been braver. That would've made this film something worth crowing about; a film as memorable as the one whose iconic romantic song inspired this title."Kangana Ranaut and Krish Jagarlamudi tiff over directing credits of Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi is still due and the two are mincing no words in their respective defence. While Krish is wondering who wants to work with the actress after their brawl, Kangana has a film suggestion for the director with his supporters Sonu Sood, Mishti Chakraborty and Apurva Asrani.Despite all the allegations and accusations of credit stealing, Kangana Ranaut has Ankita Lokhande back just like Rani Laxmibai had the support of Jhalkaribai in the film. Having stood by the Manikarnika's lead actor-director, Ankita says that most of her scenes have been shot by Kangana, and she stands by Kangana amid all the brouhaha.Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada opened up about the rough phase she had in her life. Accusing senior leaders of attempting an acid attack on her, the former Lok Sabha MP recalls the time when her morphed pictures went viral on social media and she was contemplating suicide.As Saturday calls out for a binge-watching session, check out our pick of the top titles streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and ZEE5 this week. For sci-fi adventurers, Amazon Prime has The Expanse while thriller enthusiasts can tune in into Zee5's new original series Abhay.