Masked Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Visit Rishi Kapoor in Delhi Hospital

Trending Desk

Updated:February 4, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently travelled to Delhi to visit Rishi Kapoor, who is admitted in a hospital due to an infection. In a series of videos shared on Twitter by a fan club, the duo was spotted wearing masks to the hospital as they were accompanied by Neetu Kapoor.

A few days ago, Rishi spoke to PTI about his health. He said, “I have had an infection which is getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess.”

Earlier Ranbir was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a mask and reportedly told the paparazzi, “soon everyone will wear it”.

Ranbir-Alia starrer Brahmastra finally has a release date, December 4. The couple will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Producer Karan Johar took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the release date of Brahmastra Part 1. He captioned the group photo featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia, Ranbir and Ayan, “It's final! Brahmāstra releases on 4th December, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Brahmastra.”

Touted as a fantasy adventure franchise, the sci-fi trilogy also stars Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The movie will see Ranbir playing Shiva, a character with special powers, and Alia will essay a character named Isha.

