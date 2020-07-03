Masked Taimur Steps Out with Saif Ali Khan to Enjoy Mumbai Rains, See Pics

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen enjoying father-son time as weather in Mumbai became pleasant. After rains had subsided, Saif and his little one stepped out to enjoy some outdoor time. In the pictures that have been shared online, Taimur can be seen sporting a bright yellow jacket that seems to be keeping off rains from his clothes. He wears waterproof boots and pants to complete his casual look.

On the other hand, Saif was seen sporting a grey coloured T-shirt and white pyjama as he stepped out wearing a red bandana on his face to protect from coronavirus spread. In fact, Taimur too was wearing a breathing mask to stay safe amid the pandemic. Kareena, who usually accompanies the duo, was not spotted on this particular outing. Check out pics of Tamiur and Saif outside their house here.

Meanwhile, Saif has been the center of criticism on social media recently as he said during an interview that he too was a victim of nepotism. The actor was talking in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death but netizens pointed out that he was the son of legendary actress Sharmila Tagore and that made it easy for him to enter the film business.

