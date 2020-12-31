Massive Buzz Around Ranbir Kapoor's Heroine in Sandeep Reddy Vanga Directorial

Ranbir Kapoor has been away from the silver screen since 2018 release Sanju. The movie was a blockbuster success and ever since fans have been eagerly waiting for his next venture. He has a couple of highly anticipated films in store for 2021-- Brahmastra-- Part I and Shamshera.

However, there is also a lot of talks going on about his next film with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh). The filmmaker has tasted massive success with his Hindi directorial debut Kabir Singh and fans are eagerly anticipating what his next movie is all about.

Ranbir had confirmed that he and Sandeep are collaborating on a film which will go on the floors in the middle of next year. He did not spill any more details about the project but ever since his confirmation, there has been a lot of buzz about who all will be cast opposite him in the film. Names of Parineeti Chopra and Sara Ali Khan are said to be in the running as the leading lady. If rumours of Sara or Parineeti being roped in for the film are true, then viewers will get to see a new on-screen pairing.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is also said to have been roped in for Sandeep's upcoming film. It remains to be seen what the final cast comes out to be of this highly awaited project. There are reports that the movie's official announcement will be made by the makers on January 1, 2021 at 12:01 am.