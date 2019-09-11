Take the pledge to vote

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 Film Sets

On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out on the sets of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Coolie No 1.

Updated:September 11, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 Film Sets
On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out on the sets of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Coolie No 1.
On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out on the sets of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Coolie No 1. Reportedly, the accident occurred at around 1 am on Wednesday at the Filmistan Studio in Goregaon, Mumbai. It is stated that some 15 workers were present on set at the time of the fire, who called the fire brigade and police. The fire was immediately put out with no casualties reported.

Coolie No 1 is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name. In the 1995 original Govinda plays the role of Raju, who lies about being a rich businessman in order to get married to Malti (Karisma). Both films are helmed by David Dhawan. The remake is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Recently the posters of the film were released on social media. While Varun will essay Govinda's character, Sara will be stepping into the shoes of Karisma's character. As per reports, Paresh Rawal will take up the role of Kader Khan and will play Sara's father in Coolie No 1. The first schedule of the film began in Bangkok last month.

Coolie No 1 remake will be the second collaboration between the father-son duo. They have earlier worked together in Main Tera Hero (2014) and Judwaa 2 (2017), both of which were commercially successful ventures.

Coolie No 1 is set to release on May 1, 2020.

