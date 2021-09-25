Massive On-set house Worth Rs 5 Cr Being Erected for Mahesh Babu’s Next

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is expected to reunite with director Trivikram Shrinivas for their third venture. They have previously worked on fantasy action-comedy “Khaleja" (2010) and action thriller “Athadu" (2005). Their third movie is being developed under the working title of #SSMB28. According to Telugu Bulletin, Shrinivas has locked the script, and the shooting will commence in November. Pooja Hegde will be paired opposite Mahesh Babu in the film. She had also shared screen space with the Telugu actor in the 2019 action drama, “Maharshi".

The news portal has reported that art director Prakash is erecting a massive house set worth Rs 5 crore in Hyderabad for the film. Mahesh Babu is expected to start working on the film from next month while the crew will soon start the pre-production work.

Butta Bomma will be handling the music, while R Madhie will be behind the camera. Naveen Noolie has been roped in as the editor for the tentative film, which will be produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of his action-comedy “Sarkaru Vaari Paata". Parsuram has directed the film, which will premiere in theatres on January 13, 2022. South actor Keerthy Suresh will be sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu.

Thaman has composed music for the film and R Madhie is the cinematographer. The shooting for the movie commenced in January this year in Dubai after which the makers also completed the Hyderabad and Goa schedules.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru in 2020. The action-comedy was directed by Anil Ravipudi. The movie, a pre-pandemic release, performed exceptionally well at the box office, collecting Rs 260 crore worldwide. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayashanti featured in lead roles while Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad were in supporting roles.

