Massive Update On Release Date Of Koratala Siva’s NTR30 Is Here

After the massive success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Junior NTR’s fanbase has increased by leaps and bounds. One of the most sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry, his fans were excited when filmmaker Kortatala Siva announced his next project with the actor, tentatively titled NTR30. However, there has been no update about the film for a very long time and fans were impatient. Now, as we have taken the plunge into the new year, an interesting update has been revealed by the makers.

NTR30 will reportedly start filming next month and the release date has also been revealed. Fans have to wait until summer next year to see their favourite star in action once again. The movie will hit the theatres on April 5, 2024. NTR Arts, one of the banners behind the movie, shared the announcement on its official Twitter page.

The film was supposed to start its schedule in April last year but got delayed after Koratala Siva’s last film Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi, became a box office debacle. Produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni under Yuvasudha Arts and Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts, the film is currently untitled and is using the tentative title NTR30. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the soundtrack for the next movie, and Sreekar Prasad will act as the project’s editor.

NTR30 is Koratala Siva’s second collaboration with Junior NTR. The duo collaborated earlier in 2016’s Janatha Garage, which also starred Mohanlal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It turned out to be the highest opener of that year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here