Massive Update On Sequel To Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa is one of the most celebrated films of all time. As the team is waiting to begin the shooting of the second part titled Pushpa: The Rule, the reports have surfaced that the script work of the project is near completion and will go on floors in the third week of August.

Reportedly, the makers are finalising the locations and director Sukumar has also locked the tunes, budget, and actors for the film. Meanwhile, as further details on the film are currently under wraps, it is known that the makers already have massive non-theatrical offers for the project.

The second instalment will have Allu Arjun returning in the titular role, Rashmika Mandanna obviously as Srivalli but this time as Allu Arjun’s wife, and Fahadh Faasil as IPS Shekhawat. Many of the other actors are also reported to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Sukumar, earlier speaking about the Pushpa part 2 plot, revealed that the new film will give closure into Pushpa’s life and will trace the conflict between him and Bhanawar Singh Shekhawat (portrayed by Fahadh Faasil).

Meanwhile, as of now, there’s no information regarding the shoot location, but it is being said that it could take place in similar locations as the story revolves around the same characters with the same backdrop.

The film is expected to have its theatrical release in the second half of 2023.

After the phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise Part 01 at the worldwide box office, Rashmika Mandanna, who charged Rs 2 crore for the first part, now seemed to have hiked her remuneration by 50 per cent.

