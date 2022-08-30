Massive Update on Teaser Launch of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu is Here

Pawan Kalyan’s fans are extremely excited about every single update related to his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. And we have another update, which will only take their excitement for Hari Hara Veera Mallu a notch up. According to reports, the makers will release a teaser of the film on Pawan’s birthday (September 2). Currently, the makers have zeroed in on two teasers. Pawan will give a go-ahead for the final one.

Apart from this news, there are reports that Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s shooting is going to be completed soon. Producer A. M. Rathnam has said in an interview that the film will release on March 30 next year. According to reports, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of this movie.

Rathnam has reportedly spent a whopping Rs 100 crore on this film. There are reports that makers are giving topmost priority to visual effects.

Besides these aspects, an ensemble cast starring actors like Arjun Rampal, Nargis Fakhri and Nidhhi Agerwal has piqued the audience’s interest. Arjun will essay the role of Aurangzeb. Nargis will enact Roshanara Begum’s character. Nidhi will portray the role of Panchami. Pawan will be seen portraying the role of the legendary bandit Veera Mallu.

M.M. Keeravani composed the music. V.S. Gnana Shekar has helmed the cinematography. Praveen K.L. has edited the film. Sai Madhav Burra, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Abhimanyu Srivastava have contributed to the writing. Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi has directed this venture.

In addition to Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan will also be seen in films Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and a yet-to-be-titled project.

