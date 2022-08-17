Massive Update On The Story Of Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 Is Here

Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish was India’s first and perhaps only superhero franchise. The Krrish franchise was a smashing hit and endeared Hrithik to the masses. Rakesh Roshan is credited for bringing the Krrish cinematic universe to life and for creating a superlative storyline.

Krrish 4 was officially confirmed last year, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the next part of the superhero saga. The latest reports suggest that the fourth installation of the Krrish will start right from where Krrish 3 ended.

Krrish 4 will possibly revolve around the superhero’s son. If reports are to be believed, the script of Krrish 4 is still in the developing stage and director Rakesh Roshan is working on the crucial parts of the story.

Inside sources suggest that Krrish 4 will feature an engrossing premise and the film will be set in a completely different world with new characters and thrilling twists. Reportedly, the much-awaited film will create a grand visual spectacle for the audience. In October last year, Rajesh Roshan revealed that work on the music of Krrish 4 will start once the script is finalised.

It is worth noting that Hrithik Roshan officially announced Krrish 4 on the 15th anniversary of Krrish last year. The actor posted a short video on Instagram and confirmed that he was working on Krrish 4. Hrithik captioned his post, “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish4. #15yearsofkrrish #Krrish4.”

In addition to Krrish 4, Hrithik has several other interesting projects in the pipeline. The handsome hunk will star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Vikram Vedha. Hrithik will also feature in Siddharth Anand’s aerial action franchise, Fighter. The film will see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in leading roles. Hrithik will again collaborate with Siddharth Anand in the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War.

