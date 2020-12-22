Master: Andrea Jeremiah Shares a Cute Moment with Vijay, See Pic

South Indian actress Andrea Jeremiah, who has turned a year older today, received a sweet gift from the makers of Master, her upcoming movie. Her first look opposite actor Thalapathy Vijay has been unveiled. Andrea's picture with Vijay from Master received an overwhelming reaction from the fans.

In the picture, Andrea is wearing a beige coloured saree while Vijay is seen in a deep blue shirt. They are seen seated in an auditorium surrounded by the audience.

Fans are trying to guess the story of the movie by taking a look at the picture as one user commented, "Maybe Andrea is a staff, Thalapathy always cute (sic)."

Master is an action-thriller film which will release next year. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Actress Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing an important role. In this college drama produced by Xavier Britto, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist, while Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhakyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen playing some pivotal roles.

Master was scheduled to release in the summer, earlier this year. However, with the coronavirus pandemic and the strict lockdown that it induced, cinema goers had to wait a bit longer to see their favourite stars on screen again.

On the occasion of her birthday, Andrea also released her look for another movie. Andrea's look for the upcoming Tamil horror-thriller Pisaasu 2 was also unveiled ahead of her birthday on Monday. The movie is directed by Mysskin who tweeted Andrea's look and wrote, "Light the candle and celebrate the special day of our protagonist Andrea. @andrea_jeremiah. Happy birthday and wishing you a long creative life (sic)."

The first Pisaasu movie came out in 2014 that starred Prayaga Martin, who played the lead role. Andrea is the new addition to the Pisaasu franchise which is being produced by Rockfort Entertainment. The music for the upcoming movie will be directed by Karthik Raja, who is the eldest son of maestro Ilayaraja.

The ghost thriller movie traces the story of a ghost falling in love with a man who was the last person to help her before she dies. The original 2014 movie starred Naga, Pragya and Radha Ravi in important roles.