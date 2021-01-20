'Master' Co-producer Seeks Rs 25 Crore Compensation Over Illegally Leaked Clip of the Film

Tamil action thriller movie Master hit the theatres on January 13. The film starring Thalapathy Vijay however landed in an unfortunate situation when the clips of the movie were leaked before the official release. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the person who had done the deed has been identified and a police complaint has been registered against him and his company. The incident, as one would expect, has made the makers very disappointed. As a result, they have sought a compensation of Rs 25 crore from the person’s company.

The report mentions that the clips were leaked a day before the movie’s release. This activity was done by an employee of a digital company who had a copy of the movie which was meant for transferring abroad. Lalit Kumar, the co-producer of Seven Screen studio, has apparently sent the notice to the digital company.

Master also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, and Arjun Das in crucial roles. The Tamil film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been filmed in Delhi, Karnataka and Chennai. Originally, the film had to hit the theatres on April 9 last year, but due to the lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the release date had to be postponed. Dubbed versions of Master have been released in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The plot of the multi-starrer movie revolves around a young Bhavani who has witnessed his family being burnt to death by his father’s rivals. By the end of the movie, this person is able to take his revenge from the people who had put his family through the nasty incident. The journey of this person has been described in the film and the things that he does in the process are also shown in great detail. The movie has been co-written by Rathna Kumar along with Lokesh.