'Master Disaster' Trends on Social Media as Ajith Fans Troll Vijay

On the occasion of Master release on Wednesday, Ajith fans took to social media to start a negative trend with the hashtag 'Master Disaster'. It was accompanied by some not-so-favourable reviews of Master. Vijay memes also went viral on social media with the hashtags 'Flop' and 'Master Verdict Disaster' trending.

Master FDFS: Cinema Halls Swell with Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi Fans As They Turn Up in Large Numbers

Kajal agarwal singing in vivegam climax cringe is better than master climax cringe . Dei Vijay come out of this chinna koodhiyan childish acting do some matured roles. #valimai #MasterReview #MasterDisaster https://t.co/d60sX423rx — Dheena Micheal (@Dheena39696862) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Ajith has reportedly told Valimai makers that his upcoming film will not release till coronavirus threat abates. It will still be sometime till fans see an Ajith film releasing in cinemas.

Read: Master Movie Release LIVE Updates: Vijay Sets Box Office on Fire as Audience Gets Back to Theaters

Trade analysts, on the other hand, have said that Master could well be on its way to create a record at the box office despite opening amid the pandemic and being leaked on torrent websites hours before its release. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also features Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles.

The makers have also planned to release the film dubbed in Hindi on January 14 in cinemas across North India.