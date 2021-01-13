News18 Logo

Master Movie Twitter Review: Fans Shower Love on Vijay's Entertainer, Declare it 'Blockbuster'
Master Movie Twitter Review: Fans Shower Love on Vijay's Entertainer, Declare it 'Blockbuster'

'Master' still

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Master' features Vijay, who plays JD, in the role of a college professor. He is pitted against Vijay Sethupahi, who plays Bhavani in the actioner.

Master has released on the occasion of Pongal in Southern India. However, fans in the north will have to wait for one more day to see the movie in cinema halls.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master features Vijay, who plays JD, in the role of a college professor. He is pitted against Vijay Sethupahi, who plays Bhavani in the actioner. The music of the film is by Anirudh Ravichader and Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will be seen in pivotal roles.

The movie has release early morning in Southern states and the early reviews for Master are in. Fans have declared it a blockbuster already. Some viewers have said that the first half is typical and filled up with Vijay's mass moments with college students but the film gets intense towards the end of the first half.

Some have argued that is a below average film with nothing new to offer.

Here's what the fans have to say about Master.

Are you excited to watch Master in movie halls?


