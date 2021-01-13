Master Movie Twitter Review: Fans Shower Love on Vijay's Entertainer, Declare it 'Blockbuster'

Master has released on the occasion of Pongal in Southern India. However, fans in the north will have to wait for one more day to see the movie in cinema halls.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master features Vijay, who plays JD, in the role of a college professor. He is pitted against Vijay Sethupahi, who plays Bhavani in the actioner. The music of the film is by Anirudh Ravichader and Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will be seen in pivotal roles.

The movie has release early morning in Southern states and the early reviews for Master are in. Fans have declared it a blockbuster already. Some viewers have said that the first half is typical and filled up with Vijay's mass moments with college students but the film gets intense towards the end of the first half.

Some have argued that is a below average film with nothing new to offer.

Here's what the fans have to say about Master.

.@Dir_Lokesh has already superseded the regular format of #ThalapathyVijay films. Indha Kadhaye Vera. #MasterFDFS — S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) January 13, 2021

The terrific terrific first half of #Master . Vijay is at his best with the beast VJS. Complete package for a mass film so far, and too good. If this momentum is kept, we have a MONSTER BLOCKBUSTER on cards. #MasterFilm #MasterFDFS — Hisham (@hishh) January 12, 2021

Just one hour passed I’m totally in love with this movie @Dir_Lokesh na Nee Thalapathy kooda 10 padam wenum nalum pannalam thappe illa love you so much na 😭🔥❤️❤️❤️#Master #MasterFDFS #Masterreview — Bruce Wayne (@zendexxxx) January 12, 2021

The movie should have been a cracker, the level of expectations that we all had past a year was not this. VJ anna’s acting as usual was upto the level of mass and emotion with comedy. No complaints. #MasterFilm #MasterPongal #master #MasterReview pic.twitter.com/ikrMbAXAYv — Sachin Suraj (@SachinSuraj2) January 12, 2021

Not the kind of movie #Thalapathy fans we expected.After watching #Managaram nd #Kaithi we all expect a kind of magic from #LokeshKanagaraj but its not..All it turned out to be a mixed ordinary commercial film which is not flop but average.#Master #MasterFilm #MasterReview — Mohamed Muzammil (@muzammmil593) January 12, 2021

#MasterReview :- Outstanding performance from Box-office monster @actorvijay ! First Mega-Hit Blockbuster of the year ! A must watch mass entertainer.. Thanks @Dir_Lokesh for showing our #Thalapathy in superstylish Dimension! MUST MUST MUST WATCH🔥#Master#MasterFilm #MasterFDFS — Sudhanshu Raj (@sudhanshu210720) January 13, 2021

Are you excited to watch Master in movie halls?