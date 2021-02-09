'Master' Producer on Film's Box Office Success with 50 Per Cent Theatre Occupancy: I'm Happy

Vijay starrer Master was the first big ticket film to hit the theaters amid the coronavirus scare. It released while the theaters were permitted to function with just 50 per cent occupancy. However, Vijay fans made sure that the box office business was revived to an extent with this entertainer.

Now, Master producer Xavier Britto has opened up on the reception the film has got from the audiences. "With 50 per cent occupancy, it (Master) is very successful. If only we had 100 per cent occupancy, I would have been talking about surplus here. What ran for four weeks we could have managed in two weeks, if it was 100 percent occupancy. This being a very peculiar situation, we are unable to come to a final calculation as to how much we are going to land. May be after two weeks if you ask me, we will clearly say that this is the kind of profit we have made. Given the circumstances, as a producer, I am happy. When the figures will come out, we will declare them because it give kind of a boost to confidence and it will motivate small to medium producers to come out with their films to the theaters. And for that sake, we will come out with our final figures."

With 50% occupancy #Master is very successful. In a couple of weeks,we will file the collection records &declare the exact figures, because it will boost confidence &motivate other producers to release their films in theatres. @actorvijay @MasterOfficiaI -Producer #XavierBritto pic.twitter.com/I0ZFOAFG7u— #MASTER (@MasterOfficiaI) February 8, 2021

After releasing on the occasion of Pongal on January 13, Master has made its way to Amazon Prime Video on January 29.

Only recently, despite Covid scare, cinema halls have received the green signal to operate with 100 per cent occupancy. It is positive news for the theatre owners, but not so for the box office just yet.