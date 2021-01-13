News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Master Release LIVE Updates: Vijay's Charisma Brings Audience Back to Theaters Amid Coronavirus

News18.com | January 13, 2021, 09:05 IST
facebookTwitterskype

Event Highlights

Master Release LIVE Updates: Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master has released in cinema halls on the occasion of Pongal. Early morning shows saw packed houses in some places in Southern India. Fans even gathered outside theaters and put up cutouts of the lead actors to celebrate the movie release. However, the big question remains unanswered. Will the enigmatic Vijay duo finally pull a wary audience back to cinema halls amid coronavirus scare?

As advanced bookings opened for Master release, some places saw fans ending up in long queues as they seemed to forget social distancing and other Covid protocols. Images from outside multiplexes and single screen cinemas have been doing the rounds on social media, which see viewers gathered in huge numbers, trying to catch as early a show as possible. Some have even criticised Vijay and Master makers' decision to release the film in cinemas as the pandemic scare still looms large. On the other hand, the Indian film industry has pinned its hopes on Master, which is a big budget release since theaters have reopened amid the new normal.
Read More
Jan 13, 2021 09:05 (IST)

Actress Keerthy Suresh headed to a cinema hall to watch Master. "Can’t even describe how ecstatic it feels to be back at a theatre after waiting for a whole year, and what’s even better? It’s for #Master (sic)," she shared on social media.

Jan 13, 2021 08:59 (IST)
Master Movie Twitter Review: Fans Shower Love on Vijay's Entertainer, Declare it 'Blockbuster'

Master has released on the occasion of Pongal in Southern India.

Jan 13, 2021 08:38 (IST)

Amid serious threat from piracy, director Lokesh Kanagaraj insisted fans to not share leaked videos and clips from Master. He wrote on social media hours before the film's theatrical release, "It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it Folded hands Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours (sic)." 

Jan 13, 2021 08:29 (IST)

Though we have no official reports yet, it has been learnt that Master will be for the duration of about less than 3 hours, to be exact 2 hours 56 minutes. This makes it the longest film of director Lokesh Kanagaraj yet. 

Jan 13, 2021 08:15 (IST)

While one needs no reason to go see a Vijay film in cinema halls, coronavirus has instilled a fear in us that may prove worrisome. We give you five reasons to enjoy Master in cinema halls.

1. With Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Master is set to be an out-and-out treat for movie lovers.

2. The final face-off between the two Vijays is a big selling point of the film. Many movie posters and teasers have hinted that their clash will be epic.

3. Anirudh Ravichander's music will be a pull for the audiences in itself. Vaathi Coming, we say.

4. Lokesh Kanagaraj has been a director to look out for since Kaithi released in 2019. He is a young filmmaker with big aspirations.

5. Both Vijays play varying characters in Master and their craft is truly unmatched. Some mass moments will await fans for sure.   

Jan 13, 2021 08:04 (IST)

Big budget movies have always been a time to head to the theaters. While coronavirus fear still looms large, Master is probably the first potential blockbuster to release in cinema halls. A festive release, couple with a highly anticipated cast can certainly turn the tide in the favour of theater owners and producers who have been waiting to see their movie release in theaters for close to a year now.   

Jan 13, 2021 07:58 (IST)

Master has a star-studded cast of 'Thalapathy' Vijay with 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi. The two will be seen at loggerheads in the action film. Vijay plays a college professor while Vijay Sethupathi's role has been kept a closely guarded secret. All we know so far is that his character will certainly have negative shades. The biggest selling point of the film will be the clash between Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also features Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles.    

Jan 13, 2021 07:49 (IST)

Buzz has been strong for one and a half years as 'Master' finally hits cinema screens on the merry occasion of Pongal. Meanwhile, coronavirus scare still looms large.

Master Release LIVE Updates: Vijay's Charisma Brings Audience Back to Theaters Amid Coronavirus
'Master 'movie poster

Buzz for Master has been high ever since shoot began for the film, which will witness a face off between the two Vijays with mega fan following. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also features Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles.

The makers have also planned to release the film dubbed in Hindi on January 14 in cinemas across North India.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You