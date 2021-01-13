Master Release LIVE Updates: Vijay's Charisma Brings Audience Back to Theaters Amid Coronavirus

Jan 13, 2021 08:15 (IST)

While one needs no reason to go see a Vijay film in cinema halls, coronavirus has instilled a fear in us that may prove worrisome. We give you five reasons to enjoy Master in cinema halls.

1. With Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Master is set to be an out-and-out treat for movie lovers.

2. The final face-off between the two Vijays is a big selling point of the film. Many movie posters and teasers have hinted that their clash will be epic.

3. Anirudh Ravichander's music will be a pull for the audiences in itself. Vaathi Coming, we say.

4. Lokesh Kanagaraj has been a director to look out for since Kaithi released in 2019. He is a young filmmaker with big aspirations.

5. Both Vijays play varying characters in Master and their craft is truly unmatched. Some mass moments will await fans for sure.