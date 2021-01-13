Master Release LIVE Updates: Vijay's Charisma Brings Audience Back to Theaters Amid Coronavirus

Master Release LIVE Updates: Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master has released in cinema halls on the occasion of Pongal. Early morning shows saw packed houses in some places in Southern India. Fans even gathered outside theaters and put up cutouts of the lead actors to celebrate the movie release. However, the big question remains unanswered. Will the enigmatic Vijay duo finally pull a wary audience back to cinema halls amid coronavirus scare?
As advanced bookings opened for Master release, some places saw fans ending up in long queues as they seemed to forget social distancing and other Covid protocols. Images from outside multiplexes and single screen cinemas have been doing the rounds on social media, which see viewers gathered in huge numbers, trying to catch as early a show as possible. Some have even criticised Vijay and Master makers' decision to release the film in cinemas as the pandemic scare still looms large. On the other hand, the Indian film industry has pinned its hopes on Master, which is a big budget release since theaters have reopened amid the new normal.