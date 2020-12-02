'Master Taimur' Shows Off Culinary Skills with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan stayed at an upscale hotel in Dharamshala recently. They put on their tourist caps and enjoyed the time exploring the beautiful locales.

Before their return to Mumbai, the family of three were hosted by the organisers at the hotel for a culinary session. During the small session arranged for Taimur, the little one donned the chef's hat. The photos from the conclave were shared by the official page of the hotel on Instagram. We can see Saif, Kareena and Taimur seated at the table with the hotel staff posing along.

In the photos, Taimur is seen filling small moulds with melted chocolate and eating it as well. While he was making his desserts, Saif and Kareena watched over him and enjoyed their cupcakes and coffee. The visual highlights of the event also included a Superman figurine, a customised apron bearing his name – 'Chef Taimur'.

Mom-to-be Kareena was dressed in a black hoodie and matching track pants. Meanwhile Saif sported his usual kurta pyjama paired with a black robe. Taimur was wearing a grey shirt and pants.

The post on Instagram was captioned, "Here's a glimpse of the exclusive culinary session organised by us for Master Taimur Ali Khan and family. Here’s hoping to many more wonderful moments in the future. Thank you for trusting us with this Mrs. @kareenakapoorkhan and Mr. #SaifAliKhan. We hope we were able to enliven the Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort #SoulFilling experience for you."

Kareena and Taimur headed to Dharamshala recently so they could celebrate Diwali together as a family with Saif Ali Khan. Saif was already in the lovely town to shoot for his upcoming film Bhoot Police. The mother-son duo enjoyed amidst the beautiful mountains and returned home after a long trip. Kareena’s best friend, Malaika Arora also arrived at the hill station to be with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, also a part of the film. Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez are also playing important characters in Bhoot Police.