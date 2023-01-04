MasterChef India S7: Vikas Khanna Indulges In Fun Banter With Ranveer Brar On Sets; See Pics

After a two-year hiatus, the famous cooking reality series

MasterChef India is back. The show features Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora as judges. And now, some hilarious behind the scene (BTS) pictures featuring Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna from the sets are going viral on the internet.In the pictures, Chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna were seen sipping coconut water on the streets like two mischievous kids from school. The two were up to some antics as they happily posed for the photos. They also humorously captioned the post, “ Teacher~ You guys can’t sit together. Backbenchers~ We will be serious. Teacher~ Ok. Than one last time. Backbenchers~ ”

The two celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna are good friends and they share a similar passion for food. They together have shared reels showing their love for food while giving them humorous angles. Recently, they filmed another video on the set of MasterChef India. The reel was posted on Instagram, demonstrating how people see the idea of cold coffee and chai. Khanna is seen lip-syncing at the beginning of the video to a line that reads, “Cold coffee has a particular bougie tone to it." Brar, on the other hand, is seen drinking chai.

Chef Garima Arora has donned the hat of a MasterChef India judge for the first time this season. She is also the first female judge of the competition. Chef Garima was previously seen in the Emmy-nominated Chef's Table documentary series on Netflix.

City-based audition rounds for this season of MasterChef India were held in Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. 36 cooks will move on to the next round. 16 of the 36 cooks shortlisted will get a white apron for competing in the competition's main rounds.

The popular cooking competition is based on the Australian reality series MasterChef Australia. The inaugural season of MasterChef India was hosted by Akshay Kumar and judged by chefs Kunal Kapoor and Ajay Chopra in 2010. New episodes from season 7 will stream every Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Read all the Latest Movies News here