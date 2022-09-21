MasterChef India Season 7 Auditions to Commence on This Date in Kolkata

The fan-favourite cooking game show MasterChef India is all set to return to the small screen after two years. Yes, you read that right! MasterChef India is back with its seventh season, and its auditions will be kicked off in Kolkata soon. SonyLIV India recently broke the news about the upcoming culinary show on Instagram.

MasterChef India Season 7 will soon air on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. The makers will commence the reality cooking show’s auditions on September 24 at Alipore’s Institute of Hotel Management, Kolkata. On Monday, the makers posted a video on SonyLIV India’s Instagram handle to share details about the same.

The caption of the announcement video read – “Bring out the joy of cooking with your pots and pans, prepare your best dish, and join us for the MasterChef India Auditions in Kolkata on the 24th of September at the Institute of Hotel Management, Alipore.”

With the aforementioned Instagram post, it has now been confirmed that the wait for MasterChef India’s next season is finally over. After Kolkata, the audition rounds for MasterChef India 7 will also be held in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.

Along with a shift in the television channel, the makers have also roped in a new judge to join the panel. This season around, OG MasterChef judges Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar will be joined by Chef Garima Arora as the new judge. With Garima’s entry, this season will also mark the first female judge of MasterChef India.

Chef Garima Arora is very excited about her debut on MasterChef India. Sharing her thoughts about the popular show, she told news outlet IANS, “I am thrilled to join Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar for ‘MasterChef India’. It’s a one-of-a-kind show which gives aspiring chefs a platform to showcase cuisines from every corner of the country and rise above and beyond to pursue their passion for cooking. We will soon begin the search with auditions in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.”

