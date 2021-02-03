Mathias Boe Joins Sisters Taapsee and Shagun Pannu for Dinner

Taking a much-needed break from her shooting schedules, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu was spotted enjoying a dinner date night on Tuesday with her Danish boyfriend Mathias Boe. The 40-year-old Badminton player shared a video on his Instagram story that featured Taapsee and her sister Shagun. Captioning the video, Mathias wrote ‘with the Pannus’.

The 33-year-old actress has reportedly been dating the professional shuttler. Last year the duo was spotted enjoying a vacation in the pristine beaches of Maldives. Mathias had even shared a photograph where he struck a fun pose next to Taapsee at the white sandy beach. Captioning the post Mathias wrote that it was all the magic of the uplifting holiday.

On her birthday last year, Mathias had even posted a special Instagram post to wish her a happy birthday. The picture showed Mathias raising eyebrows at a book called Shopaholic and Baby while Taapsee was all smiling. Captioning the picture, Mathias called Taapsee a “crazy little creature” and said that they are getting old fast, especially her. He further mentioned that he cannot believe how lucky he is that he found someone who does not find him too annoying and even laughs at his lame jokes sometimes. Mathias promised that he will try his hardest to keep Taapsee smiling. The post was liked by over 6k Instagram users.

However, the actress has not gone public with her relationship on her social media. Taapsee’s Instagram handle is more dedicated towards her work and behind the scenes pictures from her shootings. The actress recently completed the shooting schedule for Rashmi Rocket where she dons the role of an athlete. Taapsee’s various Instagram posts show how the actor underwent an impressive physical transformation for the role. With intense physical workout and dedication, Taapsee has certainly got her fans wondering how the film will turn out.

The actor is currently shooting for the dramedy titled Looop Lapeta that also stars actor Tahir Raj Bhasin.