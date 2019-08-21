Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss Are Officially Returning for Matrix 4, And Fans Can't Keep Calm

'Matrix 4' will see Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss reprise their role as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss are officially returning for a new Matrix sequel. According to Variety, Lana Wachowski, one half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the franchise with sister Lilly, will write and helm the new project.

Matrix 4 will see Reeves and Anne-Moss reprise their role as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends," Lana Wachowski said.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the popular sci-fi action film franchise. Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell have co-written the script with Lana Wachowski.

It goes without saying that this is an excellent news for all The Matrix fans out there.

"I am so here for a Matrix 4! Especially since Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have only gotten hotter," wrote one excited fan.

"Matrix 4 & John Wick 4 solidifying the fact that Keanu Reeves is the greatest actor ever and he deserves to win an oscar every year that he’s alive," another user tweeted.

Check out some more reactions here:

Warner Bros Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will back the movie. The studio has been trying to reenter The Matrix universe for some time, but figuring out the producing rights slowed down the process.

Plot details are currently unknown, along with the treatment of Morpheus, originally played by Laurence Fishburne. As per sources, Warner may go in for a younger actor as a recast.

Production is expected to begin early next year. However, release date has not yet been confirmed.

The trilogy -- The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions-- collectively earned over USD 1.6 billion worldwide.

