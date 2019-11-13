Matt Damon Stepped on a Python in Chris Hemsworth's Home Turf

Actor Matt Damon has revealed that he stepped on an eight-foot python while visiting his star friend Chris Hemsworth in Australia. He regularly takes his family to visit Hemsworth in Australia. During a TV show, Damon revealed how he managed to step on an eight-foot python when leaving his car during a visit to his friend back in March, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I stepped on a snake last time I was there -- like an eight-foot python!" he recalled.

"I was getting out of a car. That's how many things in Australia are crazy - I was getting out of a car in a neighborhood that borders an area with trees going down to the beach."

Wearing a pair of flip flops, it took him a few seconds to realize he had stepped on the snake.

"I got out of the car and stepped on something that felt like a large piece of wood, and I looked down and it was a snake. It didn't even really notice that I was on it," he said.

He also shared that the family trip before saw his youngest daughter, Stella, nine, getting bitten by a jellyfish.

