Matt Damon's Thor: Love And Thunder' Casting Confirmed, Actor Reaches Australia For Filming

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Matt Damon’s return to Marvel Cinematic Universe is confirmed as the actor has reached Australia to film “Thor: Love and Thunder”. The 50-year-old actor, who had a cameo in “Thor: Ragnarok”, and his family recently reached Australia and have begun 14 days of privately-arranged quarantine in New South Wales. According to Deadline, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared the news of the actor’s arrival in in the country. Hollywood superstar Matt Damon joining our homegrown talent to film such a major movie in NSW is a big win creating thousands of jobs for locals, he said. The “Good Will Hunting” star was quoted in local media as saying he would be in Australia for the next few months.

Australian film crews are world renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it. “I’d like to thank the enormous support provided by the NSW government and Australian government, without which this would not have been possible,” Damon said. In “Thor: Ragnarok”, the third film in the Marvel Studios franchise, Damon portrayed an Asgardian actor playing Loki in a play about his noble sacrifice. The actor’s lawyer issued a statement to the local media saying his client’s “relocation and quarantine” has been privately arranged. Every aspect of the Damon family’s relocation and quarantine has been privately arranged and funded… Their entry will in no way impact or reduce the number of spaces for Australians overseas waiting to return home nor create any burden to the Australian taxpayer whatsoever,” the statement read. Filmmaker Taika Waititi is directing the upcoming fourth installment, which marks Australian star Chris Hemsworth’s return as the titular superhero. Actors Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson are reprising their roles of Jane Foster and Valkyrie, respectively. Hollywood star Christian Bale and Jaimie Alexander are also part of the cast.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022.