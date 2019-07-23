Matt Groening Confirms 'The Simpsons Movie' Sequel Will Happen Under Disney
The film, which will be the second to be made at Disney after 'The Simpsons Movie' in 2007, is likely to see the light of day due to its box office potential.
Image: AFP Relaxnews/ © FOX Broadcasting Company/The Simpsons/Google
Another film in The Simpsons franchise will soon be announced, creator Matt Groening has confirmed.
"No doubt there will be another Simpsons movie one of these days. I think Disney wants something for its money," Groening said.
He was speaking at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 event, reported The Independent.
Groening also revealed the reason behind the follow-up taking over a decade to materialise.
The writer said despite the financial success, the first film "almost killed us".
"We didn't have a B-team waiting to do 'The Simpsons Movie', so the same people who wrote, animated, voiced and did the music for 'The Simpsons' TV show also did the movie. That was in 2007. We're almost recovered, almost," he said.
The Simpsons Movie grossed over USD 500 million worldwide.
