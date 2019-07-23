Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Matt Groening Confirms 'The Simpsons Movie' Sequel Will Happen Under Disney

The film, which will be the second to be made at Disney after 'The Simpsons Movie' in 2007, is likely to see the light of day due to its box office potential.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 9:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Matt Groening Confirms 'The Simpsons Movie' Sequel Will Happen Under Disney
Image: AFP Relaxnews/ © FOX Broadcasting Company/The Simpsons/Google
Loading...

Another film in The Simpsons franchise will soon be announced, creator Matt Groening has confirmed.

The film, which will be the second to be made at Disney after The Simpsons Movie in 2007, is likely to see the light of day due to its box office potential.

"No doubt there will be another Simpsons movie one of these days. I think Disney wants something for its money," Groening said.

He was speaking at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 event, reported The Independent.

Groening also revealed the reason behind the follow-up taking over a decade to materialise.

The writer said despite the financial success, the first film "almost killed us".

"We didn't have a B-team waiting to do 'The Simpsons Movie', so the same people who wrote, animated, voiced and did the music for 'The Simpsons' TV show also did the movie. That was in 2007. We're almost recovered, almost," he said.

The Simpsons Movie grossed over USD 500 million worldwide.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram