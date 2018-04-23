English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Matt LeBlanc's Reveals His Gross Moment on Friends
The 50-year-old recalled the incident when he appeared on "The Graham Norton Show"
Image: AP
London: Friends star Matt LeBlanc says he once accidentally ate a plate of trifle that had been spat out by co-star David Schwimmer during filming for the show's sixth season.
The 50-year-old recalled the incident when he appeared on "The Graham Norton Show", reports dailymail.co.uk.
It happened during filming of the scene which saw character Rachel Green unveil her dessert for Thanksgiving dinner. But due to the cookbook pages being stuck together, Rachel instead made a trifle-shepherd's pie hybrid, which her friends are then forced to eat to spare her feelings.
LeBlanc told Norton that in reality the scene wasn't as disgusting as it was made out to be, as they were instead given just a plate of whipped cream and bananas.
Schwimmer was forced to eat an entire plate for the scene as his character Ross Gellar had to lie that he loved the dish to avoid hurting Rachel's feelings.
As the director yelled cut, LeBlanc said Schwimmer had to spit out some of the dish as he was eating it too fast.
"As we were cutting, he kind of spits it back on his plate. And I'm looking the other way. I didn't see him spit it back on the plate, so I take his plate and go 'Give it to me,' and scrape some on my plate," LeBlanc said.
He added: "And then we (start filming again), but now I'm eating it. We finished the take. No one said anything to me."
LeBlanc said that it wasn't until the wrap party he realised the mistake.
