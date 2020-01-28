Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Matt Reeves Announces Shooting of Robert Pattinson Starrer The Batman Has Begun

Matt Reeves shared a picture of a clapboard and announced that the first day of shooting for 'The Batman' is now underway.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Matt Reeves Twitter
Image Courtesy: Matt Reeves Twitter

One of Hollywood's most anticipated movies is finally going on the floors. Matt Reeves who had been signed on to direct the upcoming standalone Batman film recently announced that it has begun shooting.

The director took to Twitter on early Tuesday morning to share a picture of the clapboard to be used for The Batman. Along with it, he tweeted, "#DayOne #TheBatman". In the tweet, he also revealed that Greig Fraser would be serving as the cinematographer on the film.

Speculation of The Batman's shooting had started at the turn of the year. This was caused by pictures of Colin Farrell as The Penguin going viral and a tweet by Jeffrey Wright stating that he was flying to Gotham soon. Nevertheless owing to Reeves' announcement, it seems like Farrell was probably rehearsing for the role.

Zoe Kravitz had also excited fans when she recently appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show revealing that she had tried out numerous Catwoman suits. The actress had also revealed that she would be flying to London to shoot for The Batman.

Even lead actor Robert Pattinson in an interview had stated that he was tired of talking about playing The Batman and couldn't wait to begin shooting for the film. Well, it looks like fans are now getting close to seeing Pattinson don the black cowl.

Matt had earlier promised that his film would focus on the detective aspect of Batman. Whether this is exciting to watch or not will be known when the film releases on June 25, 2021.

