Matt Reeves Announces Shooting of Robert Pattinson Starrer The Batman Has Begun
Matt Reeves shared a picture of a clapboard and announced that the first day of shooting for 'The Batman' is now underway.
Image Courtesy: Matt Reeves Twitter
One of Hollywood's most anticipated movies is finally going on the floors. Matt Reeves who had been signed on to direct the upcoming standalone Batman film recently announced that it has begun shooting.
The director took to Twitter on early Tuesday morning to share a picture of the clapboard to be used for The Batman. Along with it, he tweeted, "#DayOne #TheBatman". In the tweet, he also revealed that Greig Fraser would be serving as the cinematographer on the film.
#DayOne #TheBatman cc: @GreigfraserD pic.twitter.com/kOgcsa6zX3
— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 27, 2020
Speculation of The Batman's shooting had started at the turn of the year. This was caused by pictures of Colin Farrell as The Penguin going viral and a tweet by Jeffrey Wright stating that he was flying to Gotham soon. Nevertheless owing to Reeves' announcement, it seems like Farrell was probably rehearsing for the role.
Zoe Kravitz had also excited fans when she recently appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show revealing that she had tried out numerous Catwoman suits. The actress had also revealed that she would be flying to London to shoot for The Batman.
Even lead actor Robert Pattinson in an interview had stated that he was tired of talking about playing The Batman and couldn't wait to begin shooting for the film. Well, it looks like fans are now getting close to seeing Pattinson don the black cowl.
Matt had earlier promised that his film would focus on the detective aspect of Batman. Whether this is exciting to watch or not will be known when the film releases on June 25, 2021.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- There is a Mysterious Structure in Antarctica And Some Think It’s a Massive Building
- Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Lust Stories Among Most-Searched Web Content, Says Study
- 'Loki' Tom Hiddleston Says Prep for Disney+ Series is Going Really Well, Watch Video
- 'Kya Be G***u': Martin Guptill Abusing Chahal on Live Television Leaves Rohit Sharma and Fans in Splits
- Australian Open 2020 Day 9, Federer vs Sandgren, LIVE Score and Updates: Federer Takes 1st Set, Barty in Semis But Djokovic Yet to Play