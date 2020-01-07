Matt Reeves' The Batman Starring Robert Pattinson To Begin Shooting Soon

It seems like Batman fans will not have to wait long now as Matt Reeves' film on the character is set to begin shooting soon. The information pointing to it was dropped by Jeffrey Wright who will be playing the role of Commissioner James Gordon in the film.

The hint was dropped by the Westworld actor on Twitter when he tweeted about suffering from jet lag. What caught the attention of fans was the end of the tweet where the actor said he would soon be heading to Gotham following by the emoji of a bat. There are possibly not many options as to what this might mean.

Woke up jet lagged at 10pm thinking I was late. 4:45am now. Off to Gotham. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 5, 2020

Jeffrey Wright had been cast in the role shortly after Robert Pattinson had been announced as the next caped crusader. While talking about the film director Matt Reeves revealed that this would not be an origin film and would focus on Batman when he has established his reputation as a crimefighter. He had also stated that the film would focus on the detective personality of Batman.

Reeves explained the film's plot as, "The Batman will explore a detective case — when people start dying in strange ways, Batman must go deep into the dark world of Gotham to find clues and solve the mystery/conspiracy connected to Gotham City’s history and criminals. In the film, all of Batman’s Rogues Gallery are already out there and active, similar to the comics and animated shows/movies. The film will have multiple villains, as they are all suspects."

The film's cast also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Paul Dano as The Riddler. The film is slated to release on June 25, 2021.

