Matt Reeves To Back Upcoming Horror 'Switchboard'

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Matt Reeves will be producing the upcoming period horror movie, titled “Switchboard”. The film has a spec script from actor-turned-screenwriter Devon Graye, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in 1940s, the story centres on a young female switchboard operator who finds herself communicating with, and possibly targeted by, an active serial killer. As their conversation intensifies, she begins to question her safety, her sanity and, ultimately, her very reality.

Reeves, who is currently shooting for Warner Bros’ “The Batman”, will produce with Rafi Crohn through their 6th & Idaho banner. Steven Schneider and Armaan Zorace of newly formed genre banner Dark Hell are also on board as producers.