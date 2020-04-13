MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Matthew 'Chandler' Perry's Easter Bunny Avatar is the Cutest Thing on Internet Today

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry

While the 'FRIENDS' reunion special stands delayed due to the coronavirus, actor Matthew Perry shared a throwback moment on Easter from the series' original run.

Share this:

Actor Matthew Perry may have been been the last of the Friends cast to join Instagram but the actor’s witty and funny captions have been taking every fan back to Perry’s most iconic character Chandler Bing.

To wish his fans on Easter, the actor chose to share a picture from the Halloween episode on Friends where Chandler had to dress up as a pink bunny.

For those who don’t know, the sitcom did not have an entire episode dedicated to Easter, like it did for Christmas and thanksgiving. But in season 8 of the show, Monica threw a Halloween party and arranged a costume for Chandler.

Although Chandler was not a fan of the costume, his facial expressions while arm-wrestling with Ross have remained iconic. Perry shared one small clip from that particular scene on his Instagram handle.

He also nodded to his acting prowess in his caption. “Happy Easter! From this fine, dramatic actor (sic),” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter! From this fine dramatic actor.

A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4) on

Many of the fans know that Perry was responsible for shaping the character of Chandler the way it turned out to be. He even wrote many of the sarcastic comebacks, for which Chandler is much loved. Now, equipped with an Instagram handle, the actor has been showcasing his comic mettle.

Although news of the whole cast coming together for a one-hour reunion special episode of Friends had sent many admirers of the show into frenzy; soon the world was hit by the coronavirus. Production of all movies and shows has been halted in the US, but one can hope they will be able to watch the reunion as soon as the pandemic gets over.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,315,435

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,862,028

    +9,803

  • Cured/Discharged

    431,269

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,980

    +786
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres