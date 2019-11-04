Matthew McConaughey Helps Prepare Meals For Firefighters in California After Wildfires
Matthew McConaughey, together with disaster relief organizations, prepared 800 turkey dinners for firefighters in Los Angeles battling the wildfires.
(Photo: Matthew McConaughey/ Reuters)
Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has turned chef to help prepare meals for hundreds of firefighters working overtime to tackle the raging California wildfires.
The actor, together with disaster relief organization Operation BBQ Relief and volunteers from Wild Turkey Bourbon, prepared 800 turkey dinners for firefighters in Los Angeles battling the wildfires Friday, reported CNN. The team prepared an additional 800 dinners for local homeless shelters.
The outreach was part of the bourbon brand's annual charity campaign titled 'With Thanks'. This year, the company is partnering with Operation BBQ Relief to support first responders across the country. McConaughey is the creative director of Wild Turkey.
McConaughey and his team originally planned to be in Los Angeles for National First Responder's Day, hosting an event to honour those involved in last year's Woolsey Fires. With the recent fires, that plan changed.
McConaughey said in a statement, "Little did we know when planning this annual event that California, my second home, would once again be hit with devastating fires. We are grateful to be here today to say thank you, shine a light on their unwavering conviction, and hopefully inspire others to get involved and help in their own communities."
This isn't the only way McConaughey has given back recently. The Interstellar actor joined the faculty at the University of Texas in Austin earlier this year. He is an alumnus of the school, having graduated in 1993.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 35 Written Updates: Himanshi Khurana Asks Shehnaz to Apologise to Her Parents
- Indians Want to Shift National Capital From Smog-Choked Delhi as Toxic Air Engulfs NCR
- Chiranjeevi Announces Singer Rahul Sipligunj as the Winner of Nagarjuna Akkineni's Bigg Boss Telugu 3
- Pegasus Spyware Explained: How it Can Easily Take Over Your Phone With Just a Missed Call
- Hyundai Santro Receives Only Two Star Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video