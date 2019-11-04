Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Matthew McConaughey Helps Prepare Meals For Firefighters in California After Wildfires

Matthew McConaughey, together with disaster relief organizations, prepared 800 turkey dinners for firefighters in Los Angeles battling the wildfires.

IANS

Updated:November 4, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Matthew McConaughey Helps Prepare Meals For Firefighters in California After Wildfires
(Photo: Matthew McConaughey/ Reuters)

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has turned chef to help prepare meals for hundreds of firefighters working overtime to tackle the raging California wildfires.

The actor, together with disaster relief organization Operation BBQ Relief and volunteers from Wild Turkey Bourbon, prepared 800 turkey dinners for firefighters in Los Angeles battling the wildfires Friday, reported CNN. The team prepared an additional 800 dinners for local homeless shelters.

The outreach was part of the bourbon brand's annual charity campaign titled 'With Thanks'. This year, the company is partnering with Operation BBQ Relief to support first responders across the country. McConaughey is the creative director of Wild Turkey.

McConaughey and his team originally planned to be in Los Angeles for National First Responder's Day, hosting an event to honour those involved in last year's Woolsey Fires. With the recent fires, that plan changed.

McConaughey said in a statement, "Little did we know when planning this annual event that California, my second home, would once again be hit with devastating fires. We are grateful to be here today to say thank you, shine a light on their unwavering conviction, and hopefully inspire others to get involved and help in their own communities."

This isn't the only way McConaughey has given back recently. The Interstellar actor joined the faculty at the University of Texas in Austin earlier this year. He is an alumnus of the school, having graduated in 1993.

Follow @News18Movies for more ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram