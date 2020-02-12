Matthew Perry Calls Barack Obama His 'Mancrush' in Latest Instagram post

Actor Matthew Perry, most remembered as Chandler Bing in the popular American sitcom Friends, has recently made his Instagram debut. On Monday, Matthew shared an old photograph of him along with the former US President Barack Obama. Tuning in to his character Chandler, popularly known for his unmatchable wit, he captioned his third post, "#mancrushmonday (Yes, that is @barackobama, and yes, he is laughing at shit that just came out of my mouth.)"

In the picture shared by Perry, the two looked classy in formal suits, exchanging a hearty laughter. The former president seemed in a jovial mood as he placed his hand on Perry's shoulder.

For the uninitiated, Perry's comment is in reference to an episode of Friends where Chandler was upset when his wife Monica stated that a guy from her workplace was the most entertaining individual she'd ever met.

The cheering throwback snap has earned over 2.2 million likes and the comments section is filled with plenty of reactions. Friends co-star Courteney Cox commented, "Of course he is!!!"

An Instagram user wrote, "I love that he took a picture of a printed picture," while another commented, "Could you BE any funnier?"

Although Perry was the last to join Instagram of the six lead actors of Friends, he has managed to bag a whopping 4.8 million followers in four days.

The Birds of America star's profile picture features him in snooze mode as he hugs a 'happy face' emoji cushion. Perry's first Instagram post was a clip which made Friends' fans nostalgic. The post shows Chandler Bing's iconic dance step.

