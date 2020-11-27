News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Friends Alum Matthew Perry Reveals Engagement To Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Friends Alum Matthew Perry Reveals Engagement To Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

"Friends" alum Matthew Perry has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

Los Angeles: “Friends” alum Matthew Perry has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz. The 51-year-old actor made the revelation during a chat with People magazine.

“I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time,” Perry said. Perry and 29-year-old Hurwitz started dating in 2018 and spent the 2019 holidays together.

Hurwitz, who is a literary agent, confirmed their relationship earlier this year with a Valentine’s Day message, which also referenced to Perry’s debut on Instagram a few days earlier. “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite,” she had posted.

Prior to dating Hurwitz, Perry was in a six-year relationship with Lizzy Caplan before parting ways with her in 2012. On the work front, Perry and his former co-stars are set to get back together for the long-awaited “Friends” reunion.

He recently revealed that the HBO Max’s special of the cult sitcom is being rescheduled to film in March.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...