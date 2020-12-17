Matthew Rhys To Headline 'The Wyrd' For FX

Los Angeles: “The Americans” alum Matthew Rhys is set to reunite with FX network with upcoming drama “The Wyrd”. Rhys will also executive produce the show, alongside his wife and fellow “Americans” star Keri Russell, reported Variety.

Based on the Dark Horse comic bookof the same title, Rhys will star as Wyrd, an extraterrestrial sent to Earth to observe humanity. “When his people don’t come back for him, he’s forced to assimilate, all while investigating paranormal activity and searching for a way home,” as per the official description. Oscar-nominated scribe Sheldon Turner will write the series and also serve as an executive producer.

The show will be produced by FX Productions, 20th Television and Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions. Rhys most recently played the title character in HBO’s”Perry Mason” reboot, which has been renewed for a second season. He also featured in Tom Hanks-starrer “A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood”. The actor had won an Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Philip Jennings on FX’s acclaimed Cold War drama”The Americans”. The show ended in 2018.