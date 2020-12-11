Maverick Korean Filmmaker Kim Ki-duk Dies Due to Covid-19: Reports

Award-winning South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk, best known for films such as Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring, Moebius, Pieta, 3-Iron and Amen among others, died of COVID-19 complications in Latvia on Friday, according to the Korean Herald. He was 59.

Kim was apparently in the country to buy property there, Latvian media reported. He had arrived in the country on November 20. The director's interpreter Daria Krutova too reportedly confirmed the death.

Kim Ki-duk was the recipient of Golden Lion at 69th Venice International Film Festival for Pietà, Silver Lion for Best Director at 61st Venice International Film Festival for 3-Iron, Silver bear for Best Director at 54th Berlin International Film Festival for Samaria, and Un Certain Regard prize at 2011 Cannes Film Festival for Arirang.