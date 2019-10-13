Jennifer Winget is all set to make her return as Maya with the second season of Beyhadh. Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang will be seen opposite the actress in the new outing. Sharing a promo for the upcoming season, Jennifer forewarned watchers and her enemies on the show about the consequences of getting in her way.

The teaser promo claims that this time around Maya will 'break all boundaries'. Sharing the promo, Jennifer wrote on Instagram, "What will be the extent of Maya's hatred? Catch the second promo on 15th October only on the official social media pages of Sony TV."

While the much awaited second promo releases on October 15, check out the teaser clip here:

In another instance, Ashish Chowdhry also revealed his look from Beyhadh 2 on social media. Sharing his pics, her wrote, "Mrityunjay Roy aka #MJ," while he also explained thar MJ will be mysterious. Check out his formal look as MJ here:

Beyhadh 2 is the sequel of show Beyhadh that starred Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani. Beyhadh 2 starring Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang, will have a new story this time.

