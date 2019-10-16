'Maya' Jennifer Winget Turns World Upside Down in New Beyhadh 2 Promo
Jennifer Winget is all set to return as Maya in the second season of 'Beyhadh 2' and a new promo hints at her evil, cunning ways. Check it out here.
Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh 2 promo, courtesy of Instagram
Jennifer Winget's return to TV with a second season of Beyhadh is highly anticipated and the channel launched a new promo leading up to its premiere. The second outing will see Jennifer against male leads--Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry, but the new promo launched by the makers of Beyhadh 2 hints at a more cunning, brutal and fiery Jennifer as Maya, who will turn the world upside down for anyone who crosses her the wrong way.
Read: 'Maya' Jennifer Winget Will Break All Boundaries in Beyhadh 2, Ashish Chowdhry's First Look Revealed
In the new promo, Jennifer can be seen hanging upside down with a help of strings inside a ware-house like set-up. We open with a close-up of Jennifer but still don't get a clue of her ways until she says "Pyaar ki kai misaalein hain par nafrat ki koi nahi" (You have heard love stories over aeons. Now it's time to witness the story of hatred). The camera tracks back and we see Jennifer's evil intentions from a distance. And it's lethal to say the least. High contrast cinematography adds to the mood of the promo and fans were left excited after seeing it.
Sharing the new promo, Jennifer wrote on Instagram, "You have heard love stories over aeons. Now it's time to witness the story of hatred, one that will cross all limits because #MayaAgain will be back in action. #StayTuned #ComingSoon #Beyhadh2 @jenniferwinget1."
Check out the new Beyhadh 2 promo featuring Jennifer as Maya here:
Beyhadh 2 is the sequel of show Beyhadh that starred Jennifer, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani. Beyhadh 2 starring Jennifer Winget, Ashish and Shivin, will have a new story this time.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Doesn't Jennifer Aniston Have a Better Phone Camera, Ask Fans After Viral 'Friends' Selfie
- Fortnite Fans Troll Lady Gaga for Asking 'What's Fortnight'
- Watch: Adorable Video Shows Man Dancing with Stray Dog in the Middle of the Night
- Arunachal Pradesh CM Rides Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to Promote State Tourism
- Android 10 Update Roll-Out Resumes For OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro