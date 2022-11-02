Mayavaram Krishnasamy Thiyagarajan Bhagavathar, The Star Who Was Charged With Murder

Late Mayavaram Krishnasamy Thiyagarajan Bhagavathar struck a chord with the audience as an actor, producer and Carnatic musical singer. Krishnasamy started his career as a classical singer and rose to be one of the most successful actors in Tamil Cinema. First Tamil Superstar, as he is acknowledged by film historians and critics, did some iconic roles that set the Tamil film industry ablaze and enthroned himself in the hearts of viewers. November 1 marked the 63rd death anniversary of this talented artist.

Krishnasamy was particularly applauded for the ease with which he could sing high pitch notes. He ticked all the boxes right as an actor as well and impressed the audience with his exemplary acting performances in Raja Mukthi, Sivakavi etc.

He carved out a massive fan base with the movie Haridas, which was released in 1944. Haridas also holds the distinction of running for three consecutive years at Broadway Theatre, Madras. This created the record for the longest continuous run of the film at a single theatre.

Krishnasamy was at the pinnacle of his career at the time. Krishnasamy’s popularity grew to such an extent that whenever his car passed, fans worshipped the marks of its wheels and took the dust home. Fans named their children after his films. Trains were stopped so that followers could get just a glimpse of him.

Krishnasamy enjoyed an extravagant lifestyle and purchased three lavish bungalows. The Chintamani actor was an admirer of cars as well and possessed many luxurious four-wheelers. It was said that he preferred gold plates for eating food.

However, his fortunes changed soon after actor N.S. Krishnan and movie studio owner Sriramlu Naidu was arrested for the murder of film journalist Laxmikant. He received life imprisonment for this crime, according to the complaint filed by Laxmikant before death. Krishnasamy was acquitted after 3 years but lost the fame that he had amassed with his hard work and talent.

