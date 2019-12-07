Take the pledge to vote

Maybe He Has Got too Carried Away with the Game, Says Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri is absolutely fine with Paras Chhabra’s closeness to Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill and says that his ‘playboy’ image is just for the Bigg Boss house.

December 7, 2019
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, being counted as one of the most strong contenders may have been wining hearts of his fans, but certainly not his girlfriend. Akanksha Puri, in an interview, revealed how she was never insecure about his playing strategy but his recent comments on her name tattoo has hurt her.

For the unversed, Paras has a tattoo of Akanksha’s name inked on his wrist and vice versa. Talking to Arhaan Khan earlier in the show, he talked about how Akanksha had forced to get this ink as she had trust issues.

Talking to Mirror Online about the whole episode, she said, “What Paras and I have is very pure.  He had surprised me with the tattoo just before Valentine’s Day. I did not even know about it. I was on the sets when he got my name inked on his wrist and sent me a picture of it. I couldn't believe it then.”

She further added how people on the sets had a mini celebration over this as well. But now Paras seems to have been carried away in the game to a level where he is making a fool out of her with a wrong image and hurtful comments. “I don’t understand why Paras is saying it now that I had forced him to get the tattoo. Maybe he has got too carried away with the game. I have always supported him in whatever he did inside the Bigg Boss house, but I am really very upset and hurt this time.”

However, Akanksha is absolutely fine with Paras’ closeness with Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill and that his ‘playboy’ image is just for the game. She also feels that Paras should get close with Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz as they are among the top contenders of the house, along with Siddharth who she sees in the top three along with Paras.

