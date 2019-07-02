Maybe She is Forced to Take that Decision, Says Anupam Kher on Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood
Zaira Wasim's decision to quit after just three films led to reactions from various quarters, with politician Omar Abdullah, and actors Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher and writer Taslima Nasreen among those weighing in with their views.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Dangal star Zaira Wasim's decision to quit her career on grounds that it was interfering in her faith has propelled her to the centre of intense debate with industry insiders and others speaking out, some backing her and others criticising her.
The Kashmir-born teen, who touched a surprising chord across the country and was trending on social media, announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting in a now-viral Facebook post on Sunday and reiterated it on Monday.
"This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise. Thanks," she wrote on Twitter in response to some comments that her account was hacked.
Wasim's decision to quit after just three films led to reactions from various quarters, with National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, and actors Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher and writer Taslima Nasreen among those weighing in with their views.
"If she has taken this decision in the name of religion then maybe this is not her decision. Maybe she is forced to take that decision, that was my first thought. But it is her life, if she wants to take that decision, I respect her decision. I think we should leave her alone," Kher told ANI.
TV actor Iqbal Khan said Zaira's decision should not be viewed through the religious prism.
Stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly pointed out the irony in Wasim's decision to quit films because of religion.
"I was thinking Zaira Wasim should see this beautiful movie highlighting how no religion or family pressure should stop a child from doing what makes them creatively happy. What was the name of that movie. Arre Haan, 'Secret Superstar'. Oh wait, who was in that movie again?" he said.
Filmmaker Onir said while he respected Wasim's decision, he wished it did not come along with a lecture on "good way of life".
Actor Raveena Tandon did not take Wasim's name but criticised her "regressive views" in a now-deleted tweet.
"Doesn't matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they'd exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves," Tandon had earlier tweeted.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Skymet Sets up 100 Automatic Weather Stations in Mumbai to Track Heavy Rains And Flooding
- Kabir Singh Inches Closer to Rs 200 Cr Mark, Article 15 Earns Rs 24 Cr at the Box Office
- Salman Khan Treats Fans With New Sketching Video and a Workout Picture
- Scientists at MIT Developed App That Creates Music from Amino Acids in Proteins
- 5G Panel Wants India to Start 5G Mobile Network Trials Without Chinese Vendors, Including Huawei
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s