Maybe She is Forced to Take that Decision, Says Anupam Kher on Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood

Zaira Wasim's decision to quit after just three films led to reactions from various quarters, with politician Omar Abdullah, and actors Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher and writer Taslima Nasreen among those weighing in with their views.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
Maybe She is Forced to Take that Decision, Says Anupam Kher on Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood
Image courtesy: Instagram
Dangal star Zaira Wasim's decision to quit her career on grounds that it was interfering in her faith has propelled her to the centre of intense debate with industry insiders and others speaking out, some backing her and others criticising her.

The Kashmir-born teen, who touched a surprising chord across the country and was trending on social media, announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting in a now-viral Facebook post on Sunday and reiterated it on Monday.

"This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise. Thanks," she wrote on Twitter in response to some comments that her account was hacked.

Wasim's decision to quit after just three films led to reactions from various quarters, with National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, and actors Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher and writer Taslima Nasreen among those weighing in with their views.

"If she has taken this decision in the name of religion then maybe this is not her decision. Maybe she is forced to take that decision, that was my first thought. But it is her life, if she wants to take that decision, I respect her decision. I think we should leave her alone," Kher told ANI.

TV actor Iqbal Khan said Zaira's decision should not be viewed through the religious prism.

Stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly pointed out the irony in Wasim's decision to quit films because of religion.

"I was thinking Zaira Wasim should see this beautiful movie highlighting how no religion or family pressure should stop a child from doing what makes them creatively happy. What was the name of that movie. Arre Haan, 'Secret Superstar'. Oh wait, who was in that movie again?" he said.

Filmmaker Onir said while he respected Wasim's decision, he wished it did not come along with a lecture on "good way of life".

Actor Raveena Tandon did not take Wasim's name but criticised her "regressive views" in a now-deleted tweet.

"Doesn't matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they'd exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves," Tandon had earlier tweeted.

