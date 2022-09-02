Mayilpeeli Ilakunnu Song From Malayalam Film Pathonpatham Noottandu Out

The second song, titled Mayilpeeli Ilakunnu, from Malayalam period-drama Pathonpatham Noottandu, directed by Vinayan is out on YouTube. Crooned by Mridula Varier and K S Harisankar, the song is composed, arranged, and produced by M. Jayachandran. Mayilpeeli Ilakunnu has lyrics penned by veteran poet and lyricist Rafeeq Ahammed. Features Siju Wilson and Deepti Sati, the latest video song left viewers awestruck with its visuals.

Meanwhile, the early theatrical release of the magnum opus has also gained wide attention. Reportedly, the upcoming Malayalam film, which was initially announced to open in cinemas in October, is now all set to release in theatres on September 8. The Vinayan directorial locked its release date after lingering under production for almost three years now.

Earlier in June this year, the makers unveiled the teaser which gave a glimpse into life in 19th century Kerala as well as the caste oppression prevalent at the time. The teaser also depicts the protests held by untouchables against social discrimination, especially their uproar against the breast tax.

The magnum opus period drama is based on the life of social reformer and Ezhava chieftain Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker.

Siju plays the role of Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker. The film, in addition to Siju, ensembles a strong star cast of Anoop Menon, Kayadu Lohar, Indrans Kochuvel, Alencier Ley Lopez, and Krishana in key roles.

The upcoming film has been produced by Gokulam Gopalan under his home banner of Sree Gokulam movies. M Jayachandran composes the songs while Santosh Narayanan is providing the background score.

The cinematography and editing of the film have been handled by Shaji Kumar and Vivek Harshan, respectively.

The special feature of the movie is the fight scenes composed by Supreme Sundar, Rajashekhar, and Mafia Shashi.

