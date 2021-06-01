Mayuri Deshmukh on Hindi TV Debut with 'Imlie': Character was Pitched with Conviction

Before making her Hindi TV debut with Imlie, actress Mayuri Deshmukh was a household name in the Marathi TV industry. She talks about her transition, Imlie’s popularity and much more.

She said, “My transition from Marathi to Hindi has been a very pleasant one. I have been welcomed with open arms. I didn’t think I would be accepted with so much love so soon."

She added that there is no major difference in two industries. “It’s just the budget, the art and craft and technicality it is pretty much the same."

She plays the character of Malini in Imlie. She said, “It is very rare to get a character in a daily soap which is not stagnant and has a journey that is constantly evolving. It gives you variety of scenes to perform within the journey of the character. I am creatively satisfied with the character."

The actress had become an overnight sensation with Marathi TV show Khulta Kali Khulena, in which she played the lead role. Talking about playing one of the three leads in Imlie, she said, “With Khulta Kali Khulena, I had gotten a beautiful break with such senior, amazing, power-packed actors. When I was approached (for Imlie), I was told the story will revolve around these three characters. I love the way Malini’s role has shaped up. There was no apprehension because of the conviction with which the character was pitched to me."

Besides Mayuri, Sumbul Touqueer and Gashmeer Mahajani are seen playing the lead roles in Imlie. She said, “Sumbul is the kid on the set, she is 17-year-old and a very talented girl. She keeps on doing ‘masti’ that suits her age and we just play along. She is a beautiful, vibrant kid. Gashmeer and I are very good friends. He keeps pulling my leg and making me laugh by cracking jokes. It’s a great bond that three of us share together. The entire cast is positive, vibrating and sensible."

Since launch, Imlie has been on the second or third spot on the TRP chart. She said, “The performances and the screen presence of all the actors not just the leads and the rawness of the performances are the reason behind its popularity."

The actress had earlier expressed her apprehensions about making Hindi debut. Now that she has already made, would she like to continue? “I will continue working in Hindi if provided with good roles. My entire focus, whether Hindi or any other industry, is the role that I am playing and the product that I am a part of.”

