Maza Hoshil Na Fame Gautam Deshpande Latest Celeb to Test Covid Positive

As the third wave of Covid-19 envelopes the country, celebs, too, have contracted the deadly virus. Marathi show Maza Hoshil Na fame Gautam Deshpande is the latest to have tested positive for Covid-19, the actor confirmed on her Instagram handle.

Gautami shared an Instagram story and said, “Ok, so even after 2 vaccinations I have been tested Covid positive… Please do not take it lightly people … It’s really giving a hard time! Stay home … Stay safe. Take care!" Gautami is the sister of famous Marathi actor Mrunmayee Deshpande.

The actor has created a distinct identity owing to her work in the entertainment industry. She has gained huge popularity from Zee Marathi’s Maza Hoshil Na. Gautami played the character of Sai on the show and the latter’s chemistry with Aditya was something the audience always looked forward to. While the show concluded some time ago, the fans still miss their favourite couple.

Gautami remains very active on social media as well and stays in touch with her fans by posting her pictures, videos and updating them about her life. Her photoshoots also often make it to the news. Gautami is also very fond of singing and also posts videos of her singing. Let’s hope that the actor recovers soon and comes back better than ever.

