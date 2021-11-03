Maza Hoshil Na Fame Virajas Posts Funny Video For Diwali

Actor Virajas Kulkarni became a known face in Marathi households with the show Maza Hoshil Na. The character, Aditya, played by him is really liked by the audience. Recently Virajas has shared a video with a funny filter on his Instagram account on the occasion of Diwali. This funny video of his is going viral. His fans too are enjoying this video a lot and are sharing their comments.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVwvfzYKpb9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the funny video donuts are going inside Virajas’s mouth and his face is getting bigger and bigger. Sharing the video he wrote in the caption that such a snack filter should also be made right? He further asked his followers to eat a lot during Diwali, then exercise a lot too and wished everyone a happy Diwali.

A number of users have also wished the actor a very happy Diwali in the comment section of the post. These days many artists are using various Instagram filters to wish their fans a happy Diwali. These filters made their wishes look even more funny and interesting.

Virajas recently wrapped up the shoot for popular TV show Maza Hoshil Na with actress Gautami Pande, who his playing the female lead. Gautami plays the character of Sai. She shared a selfie from the shoot of the last episode with an emotional message.

Virajas is the son of actress and director Mrinal Kulkarni. Following his mother’s footsteps he has also become an actor. Virajas, who has done theatre extensively during his college days, has also assisted his mother in her directorial debut ‘Rama Madhav’. Virajas before entering the TV industry has also directed a play.

