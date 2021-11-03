'Maze Gaon' Song From Marathi Film Jhimma is Keeping Fans Hooked

The makers of the much-awaited Marathi film Jhimma have launched the first song from the movie. The song Maze Gaon has created a buzz among the Marathi masses with its soulful lyrics and melodious music. It has been composed by Amitraj and Apeksha Dandekar has sung the song. The video features the actors of the film — Sonalee, Siddharth, Sayali, Kshitee, and Mrinmayee among others on a fun boat journey, roaming around in the lake with women of different age groups.

The lyrics of Maze Gaon are by Kshitij Patwardhan. Fans are showering their love for the song on the Internet. The makers Jhimma have released the song in the festive season to maintain the hype around the film which will be released on November 19.

From its teaser to the trailer, Jhimma has increased curiosity among the audience. Now, people are eagerly waiting for the theatrical release of the film.

The storyline of actor-director Hemant Dhome’s multi-starrer film Jhimma revolves around seven women from different age groups and socio-cultural backgrounds, who decide to go on a trip to England for 10 days setting their responsibilities aside. According to makers, the film will be highlighting their journey filled with many challenges in the foreign country that transforms the course of their lives forever.

Jhimma features some well-known names in Marathi cinema such as Siddharth Chandekar, Suhas Joshi, Mrinmayi Godbole, Suchitra Bandekar, Kshitij Jog, Nirmiti Sawant, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Sayali Sanjeev.

Along with Kshitij Jog, the film is co-produced by Ajinkya Dhamal, Sunny Shah, Swati Khopkar, Viraj Gavas, and Urfi Kazmi under the banners of Ameya Vinod Khopkar Entertainment, Chalchitra Company, and Crazy Few Films.

Talking about the technical crew, the cinematography department is headed by Sanjay Memane. The story is by Iravati Karnik.

